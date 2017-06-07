Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’s lead couple Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes go out on a movie date

The lead couple of Sony TV’s popular show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi – Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh recently caught a show of Wonder Woman together. Shaheer took to Instagram and posted a happy selfie with his ‘super girl’ post the movie date, making their fans super happy.

#supergirl #madMe #wonderwomen #pictureoftheday #movietime #madness A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh) on Jun 4, 2017 at 6:27am PDT

While Shaheer and Erica have always maintained the ‘we are just friends’ status, their social media activities have often got people speculating whether they are a couple in real life too. Recently when a few fans started criticizing Shaheer for not paying attention to his show and focusing more on his Indonesian projects, Erica lashed out at them saying he is the most committed actor she has worked with. Earlier on Shaheer’s birthday, Erica went out of her way and co-ordinated with his family members and got a cute video made for the birthday boy. Calling it the best gift of his life, the actor even posted the video on social media. Earlier when the actor bought a Mercedez, along with his parents if there was someone who was standing by his side then it was Erica.

Last year some reports of their fall out surfaced but Shaheer and Erica dismissed them by posting a crazy dance video. They are one of the most loved couples of television and their fans are eagerly waiting for these two to admit their relationship in public. However if reports are to believed, then they are themselves not sure about each other and want to give their relationship some time before they finally commit to each other. Fair enough!