Kumar Sanu Special episode in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs magically transports us to the romantic 90’s making us all nostalgic

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs today has a very special guest who was magic for the romantic hearts back in the 90’s –Kumar Sanu. Many of us might be just looking forward this charming evening just to refresh the times gone by when we were growing up and the songs were just bliss. Riya Biswas comes first with the “tu shayar hae” and goes away with a chartbuster performance, so does Dhroon Tikkoo with his “Lal dupatte waali”. Kumar Sanu could not just seem to have his fill of these little talents and their charm. Aditya Narayan takes the opportunity of having the “romance king ” himself in the scene to try his luck with Neha Kakkar, though with the melodious song Kumar Sanu pulls Neha to himself for a hug and Aditya “tumse na ho payega”. Sonakshi Khar is joined by Sunil Das on Sitar who was actually the original sitar player for the song ” Dil Hae Ki Maantha Nahi” which Sonakshi sung. She gets a standing ovation from Kumar Sanu and he rightly observes that only Sa Re Ga Ma Pa bring up such talents. Himesh Reshammiya goes for his version of standing ovation to the flying sofa and stands there applauding Sonakshi. Kumar Sanu graces the stage with a duet performance with Sonakshi Khar who is a Lata Mangeshkar fan. (Also Read: Eid Special li’l entertainers rock the floor as Sajid-Wajid grace the evening)

Chota Packet Jayes Kumar comes next with his antics and ” Saaso ki Jarurath”, he impresses the guest and the judges as always with his cutest gestures and the maturity in his performance. He too takes away a chartbuster title. Aditya once again tries his luck with “Papa Ka Ghar”, he offers his father’s house to Neha as a gift but Jayes steals the show with a handmade card for his Nehu Maam. Aditya not ready to give up tries to impersonate Jayes and dresses up like him to confuse Neha, but Jayes proves himself and walks away with Neha. Yumna Ajin gives a chartbuster and with that we have so many chartbusters-well probably the night is such with Kumar Sanu in the house the children cannot help but excel.

Javed Ali calls Yumna-“Jhoomna” as she makes everyone Jhoomo, Yumna has a small fan visiting her today also Yumna thanks Suzzane for helping her with the song. Shreyan Bhattacharya, Shanmukhapriya and Adnan Hussain follow the suit and take away a lot of praises from the guest for the evening. Kumar Sanu shares his experience of working with Pancham da on “ek ladki ko dekha”. The final hour comes and the top three are announced on the basis of the scores of the judges. Sonakshi Khar stands first, followed by Yumna Ajin and on the third place is a tie between Dhroon and Riya. All four of them are awarded blockbuster badges.

Precap: Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif charm the stage and get charmed by the super champs.