Kumkum Bhagya 1 June, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Aliya witnesses both Abhi and Pragya together

Kumkum Bhagya begins with Pragya(Sriti Jha) trying to open the ropes but there is a knock and she looks but finds the door is locked from outside.

Purab comes there and Sarla informs him that Pragya has escaped from there but went back to save Abhi. They think of calling the police but then decide on gping there themselves and then calling the police after seeing the situation. Tanu comes there and asks where are they all going?

Abhi(Shabbir Ahluwalia) scolds Pragya for coming there and not going home instead. She says she cannot help herself when it comes to him. She uses her heart as her brain stops working.

Tanu comes down and says they all are hiding stuff from her and not worried about her or her parents. Purab says that she is showing this fake concern. We all know who is responsible for what. She says you mean I had a hand in kidnapping my own groom. I kidnapped the person I love. She says I will tell everything to Aaliya, and will tell her that you people are hiding things from her. She thinks she shall call aaliya and inform her to go from there.

Dadi says she is planning something. Dasi says it is her plan. Dadi says she has listened to us and don’t know what she will do. Dasi says she might asks kidnappers to change the place. Purab thinks to stop Tanu and cuts the telephones lines. Aaliya asks Nikhil where is abhi. He asks her to go and show the way. Abhi tells pragya that even he lost the hope of meeting her, but when he saw her, it seems like he got his life back. He asks her to slap him or scold him, if he asks her to go away from him. He says you will look like ghost if kajal smears under your eye. Pragya asks where? And asks him to clean it. Abhi says his hands are tied. Pragya says sorry and says she will open the rope. Abhi asks her to stand infront of him and opens his rope. A song plays…..main phir bhi tumko chahunga.

Tanu thinks to call Aaliya and calls her. Pragya is opening the rope. Abhi shouts and asks if she brought knife. Pragya says it is her nails. Abhi asks why do girls grow nails and calls her wild cat. He says I will become wild dog. Pragya tells him that she opened the rope as her hands were tied at the back. She scolds him for trying to marry Tanu, forgetting promise made to her. Abhi says Tanu’s mum is having cancer and that’s why I agreed. Pragya asks who told you this? Abhi says her mom told. Pragya says if she has cancer, she will feel weak, but she was dancing happily. She says Tanu was looking happy too. Abhi says she didn’t tell Tanu. Pragya asks what about her husband, if she didn’t tell him also. Abhi is doubtful. Pragya says Mr. Mehta didn’t treated her as if she has cancer. Abhi gets thinking.(Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya 31 May, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Pragya goes back to save Abhi

Pragya says cancer patient loses hairs due to chemotherapy. Abhi asks how do you know? Pragya says common sense, everybody knows this. She says you gave me love, but didn’t give me other rights. Abhi asks why didn’t you tell me before this. Aaliya is coming towards there. Tanu calls her. Aaliya puts her phone on silent mode. Purab comes and says you were alerting her. He says I don’t have time to talk to you, use chloroform on the handkerchief. Tanu asks what you are doing? He says he will do same thing again. Tanu shouts for help. Purab asks her to shout and says nobody will come. He makes her smell chloroform and she gets unconscious. Purab says good night, will meet with Abhi and Pragya in the good morning. Damru asks Aaliya if she needs help. Aaliya slaps him. Abhi asks her to open the rope and says sorry. Pragya asks her to try. Abhi asks her to open the rope, and then they will go home and he will become her favorite animal. Aaliya peeps inside the room to see Abhi and is shocked to see Pragya with him.

Pragya tells Abhi that the goons hit on his head and says what would have happen if he had memory loss again. Abhi asks why she always relates and talks about his memory loss.