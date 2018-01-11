Kumkum Bhagya 10th January 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Abhi confirms Pragya’s identity as Aliya plots to get Munni back in action

Kumkum Bhagya starts with Abhi(Shabbir Ahluwalia) trying to pull Pragya(Sriti Jha) back to him. He pulls at her saree and sees the mole on her back. He is elated as he confirms that it is actually Pragya. Pragya locks herself up thinking that she is finding it hard to hide her identity from Abhi. Tanu calls Aliya and informs her of finding Munni. Tanu shows Aliya the live video. Aliya now wants to confirm if Pragya is at home. It is Purab’s birthday and Dadi has an advance gift for him. Abhi walks in and send Dadi away.Abhi then congratulates Disha. He says he has confirmed it is Pragya and now he will make her confess this infront of the family on Purab’s birthday. Aliya enters Pragya’s room searching for her and is shocked to see her. Pragya senses that Aliya has something in her mind. She tries getting it out of Aliya but Aliya walks away warning her. Pragya now wonders what is going on in Aliya’s mind. Abhi calls Simonicka to help him make arrangements for Purab’s birthday. Simonicka thinks that he can celebrate all he wants because he will die soon.(Also Read: Tanu is shocked to find Munni as she realises she is facing Pragya at home)

Aliya is shocked to see Munni and she says that Tanu was right. Aliya concludes that Pragya has made Munni meet with the accident and now they will have to somehow get Munni back to senses as then they can replace Munni back in the house and Pragya will again be thrown out of the house. Aliya also thinks that Pragya might not be aware of their plan yet. Abhi returns to his room all dancing. Pragya is surprised as she asks him why he is very happy today. Abhi says that he is all excited about Purab’s birthday. Pragya says that this is not the happiness of birthday. Abhi refuses to tell Pragya anything further. Aliya tries to bribe the doctor to give Munni shocks so she can come out of the comatose state. The doctor gets furious and throws Tanu and Aliya out of the hospital. Aliya has another plan in her mind. Aliya says that she will burn the hospital down and when all will go running around they will take the opportunity to save Munni and take her to Mehra mansion.