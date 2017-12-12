Kumkum Bhagya 11th December 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Abhi feels himself falling for Munni while Disha-Purab fight over love

Kumkum Bhagya starts with Pragya(Sriti Jha) waking up to find Abhi(Shabbir Ahluwalia) by her side. She is happy to see him sleeping and knows that even though he keeps calling her Munni he knows somewhere that she is his Pragya. Abhi wakes up and asks her who asked her to risk her life for him and act like a hero. Pragya taunts him for being by her side all this while. He says he was here to save her from falling and also reinstates that he will never love her. Purab and Disha are enjoying the wedding when Disha’s cousin notices the distance between the two and tries talking to Purab who gets furious. Disha is surprised to see Purab angry and asks her cousin what went wrong. The girl tells her she tried to play mediator. Disha tries to convince Purab and make him understand that she never told her cousin to say anything to him. Purab thinks that Disha asked her cousin to talk to him and he tries going off but Disha stops him saying she loves him and she does not care whether he returns her love or not.(Also Read: Abhi is shocked to know of Pragya’s sacrifice)

Sangram comes to know about Purab and Disha being in town he happily plans to take all his revenge. Pragya threatens to call the NGO ladies if Abhi refused to take her home with him. The family awaits the two of them to return from hospital while Aliya and Tanu get irritated to keep hearing about Munni. Abhi gets Pragya home as Dadi and Dasi welcome the two and wholeheartedly wish for Pragya. Dadi asks Abhi to take Pragya to their room as she appears weak. Siminicka is irritated to see the two back home hale and hearty. Aliya and Tanu are curious to see how Munni seems to be copying everything about Prragya and are scared that soon they might have to bend infront of her. Simonicka decides to kill Abhi while Pragya is bedridden as she knows once Pragya is well she will once again save Abhi.