Kumkum Bhagya 11th January 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Abhi has his plan set while Pragya doubts Tanu’s intentions

Kumkum Bhagya starts with Purab getting all romantic with his Disha as she wakes up and asks him why he is not getting sleep. He admires her for winning hearts in his house. Disha wishes Purab for his birthday nas she sees it is 12. Purab gets even more romantic and demands a gifts from her. Aliya causes a fire in the hospital and takes Munni away. Abhi(Shabbir Ahluwalia) is still wondering how to miss Pragya (Sriti Jha) when she is so near him. He walks up to her as she is sleeping and kisses her mole on her back. Pragya wakes up and finds Abhi faking sleep on his bed. Abhi thinks that he will make Pragya confess that she is his fuggi. Aliya and Tanu take Munni to Nikhil’s house and now think of getting a doctor for Munni so they can make him give her a electric shock so she can get back to senses.Pragya thinks what is wrong with Abhi from yesterday. Pragya asks Disha what was happening yesterday at thetable and sees Disha is getting tensed, she understands that Disha is indeed hiding something. (Also Read: Abhi confirms Pragya’s identity as Aliya plots to get Munni back in action)

Disha tells Pragya everything and also tries to convince Pragya to tell Abhi that she herself is Pragya. Pragya though thinks that she cannot tell Abhi anything right now. She thinks that she has to find out who the person is who is trying to kill Abhi. She bumps into Simonicka and shares her grief with her. Simonicka indirectly tells her that probably Abhi harmed someone. Pragya says that she will soon unmask the person. Simonicka tells Pragya that she is here to make some arrangements for Abhi. Pragya thinks that probably Abhi is going to unmask her before the world. Abhi asks Purab who is it that Pragya cares for, Purab says that it is Abhi. Abhi thinks that he will have to make Pragya cry by faking an attack on Abhi. Disha hears this and does not approve. Disha asks Abhi not to do this. Disha finally agrees with much difficulty as Purab and Abhi both request. Tanu bumps into Pragya and starts taunting her indirectly.