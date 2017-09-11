Kumkum Bhagya 11th September 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Pragya and Munni join hands against Aliya and Tanu

Kumkum Bhagya starts with Munni(Sriti Jha) and Pragya coming to face to face. Munni gets very excited and she cannot believe that her prayers have been answered so soon. She asks Pragya if she is really Pragya or another duplicate. Pragya reveals that she is the original one indeed. Pragya questions Munni over deceiving her husband and family. Munni then reveals to Pragya the entire story and tells her that she has been brought here by Tanu and Aliya after they kidnapped her nephew and niece. Pragya refuses to believe this and asks Munni to get her proof for this. Tanu and Aliya reach the temple as Dadi and the family wait below for Pragya to come down. Tanu and Aliya search for Munni and walk towards the temple. Tanu slips on the stairs and screams. Munni and Pragya are alerted. Munni begs Pragya to go for now and meet her the next day in the temple itself.(Also Read: Pragya meets Munni as Aliya and Tanu are on their way to get hold of Munni)

Pragya says that if Munni fails to meet her then she would for sure reach home and reveal her truth to the family. Pragya is confused of whether to believe Munni or not and then thinks of giving her just a day to prove herself. Aliya walks in and sees Munni and asks her whom she was talking to. Munni diverts the topic and tells Aliya that she was talking to Mata Rani. Aliya and Tanu warn Munni against going out without telling them. They take her home and asks her to keep Abhi (Shabbir Ahluwalia) busy in her love and also get all the property papers signed. Munni is a changed woman and Aliya notices this and asks her why she is so confident. Munni walks up to her room and bumps into Abhi and she thinks about how lucky Pragya is, also that once Abhi knows the truth he will hate her. She thinks that she would never forget Abhi ever.

Precap: Abhi flirts with Munni.