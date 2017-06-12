Kumkum Bhagya 12 June, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Abhi and Pragya are attacked by the goons while in the car

Kumkum Bhagya begins with Abhi(Shabbir Ahluwalia) and Pragya(Sriti Jha) in the car when Pragya says that she loves rain. He says then you might like getting drenched as well, she says yes and hugs him tightly being afraid of thunder. Purab, biji, dadi and Dasi reach the place where Abhi and Pragya were trapped. They wish foor their well being after seeing Abhi’s cell phone there.

Abhi tells Pragya to sleep as she must be tired but she says you sleep as well. He says he is not sleepy. She says she won’t sleep until he does. They both decide to sleep at the same time. Abhi gets closer to Pragya in car. Pragya asks what you are doing? He makes the seat move back and asks her to sleep. Pragya asks him to sleep too. He says goodnight. She wakes up as she recalls Abhi about to kiss her. Abhi says lets complete that work. Pragya says lets sleep for now. Abhi says that time, there was fire around us, but now rain is everywhere.

Damru spots Abhi and Pragya in the car and move there. He goes there and starts banging on the door and threatens them to open the door. Abhi tells Pragya that he will not let them touch her. Pragya says my heart is shaken. Abhi asks her not to worry. Damru asks his goons to break the windows. Abhi asks Pragya to sit in car and says I will beat them. Pragya says I will also come out with you. Abhi says I will handle them alone, and asks her to sit. Pragya says you are stuck because of me and says we both will get down. Damru asks them to come out and sees his gun empty. He says now I have to call commander and asks him what to do.

Aaliya thinks don’t know if his goons caught them or not. Damru makes a conference call and says they are inside the car and have locked it. Nikhil hears silently and thinks he can’t give him idea as Aaliya is here. Contract killer asks Damru to get petrol from his car and burns them alive. Nikhil thinks what an idea. Damru says I will do work, but if the fire will increase in rains. Contract killer says petrol catches fire even in water. Aaliya asks Nikhil with whom he was talking to? Nikhil says they forgot the way and that’s why called. Aaliya asks him not to be smart else she will call more sharp contract killer to kill him. Nikhil asks her to wait until next call comes. (Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya 9 June, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Abhi and Pragya are still in the forest)

Pragya wonders what will happen. Damru asks them to come down else. Abhi searches for the keys and tries to start the car. Damru asks his man to bring petrol. Pragya tells Abhi that he left for getting petrol. Abhi says he is searching ignition wire. Pragya says they are throwing petrol and asks him to start the car. Abhi gets ignition wire and starts the wire. He says car will fly now. Damru asks how did the car start with petrol.. Abhi tries to start car again. Damru tells his goons that lovers are destined t end like this and says history is witness, laughs.

PREVIEW

Abhi drives the car and romances with Pragya. Suddenly they meet with an accident.