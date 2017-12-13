Kumkum Bhagya 12th December 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Dadi sees through Pragya’s disguise and decides to find out more

Kumkum Bhagya starts with Simonicka loosing it as she feels Pragya(Sriti Jha) destroys her plan everytime and saves Abhi(Shabbir Ahluwalia). Simonicka says that her moto in life is to kill Abhi and she would take Pragya out of her way at all costs. Abhi gets Pragya to their room and they fall on the sofa. Abhi accuses Pragya of slipping all the time as she wants an excuse to stick to him. Pragya says this is his conspiracy. They start bickering. Abhi asks her to start working and accuses her for not being learned. Pragya says that she actually is Pragya and she was once a teacher. She falls down due to weakness and Abhi carries her to the bed. Pragya teases her saying he is a good nurse. Abhi gets irritated. Dadi and Dasi discuss Pragya and think that probably she actually is Pragya and that she is acting like Munni for some reason. They decide to find out more.

Abhi walks in and asks Dadi to massage Pragya’s leg, Dasi signals her and Dadi asks Abhi to himself do it for Pragya. At the wedding Sangram decides to go in but his goons ask him to disguise. Purab helps Disha do a ritual of welcoming the groom. Later Sangram sees the two together and thinks of how he has changed his mind of killing Disha and how he wants her for himslef now. Purab feels guilty of not being able to keep Disha happy while she deserves all the happiness. Disha feels that she is lucky to have Purab and even if he never loves her she just wants to be with him.