Kumkum Bhagya 12th September 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Pragya decides to save Abhi , Purab and Disha grow close as they think of each other

Kumkum Bhagya starts with Dadi and Dasi busy decorating Disha(Ruchu Savarn) and Purab's(Vin Rana) room for their suhaag raat. They asks Mithali to stop Disha from coming inside and Mithali is scared that Aliya might come to know. Disha outsmarts Mithali and gets in. Disha gets emotional seeing all this and asks her why it was needed. Dadi calms Disha down and they wait for Purab. Aliya and Tanu are planning to get rid of Munni(Sriti Jha) once she gets signatures of Abhi(Shabbir Ahluwalia). Mithali reaches Tanu and Aliya telling them about Purab's suhaag rat celebrations. Aliya gets very disturbed as Mithali bhabhi keeps explaining the decorations one by one. Aliya breaks her cup and Tanu stops her. Mithali demands a share in the property for what she does for these two. Aliya is desperate and wants to stops the suhaag raat while Tanu is happy as she wants to Aliya to have a taste of her own pain. Pragya thanks the doctor for all that she has done as she takes leave. Pragya decides to stay back and get Abhi back and out of danger.

Purab is called back home by Dadi and she warns him against leaving Disha alone. Purab is left with no choice but to leave office and return home. Purab is happy about having someone wait for him at him and thinks that his decision of marrying his best friend was right. Disha too feels the same as she sees Purab as her best friend. Aliya reaches the house and gets inside. Aliya sees the room and gets angry. She thinks of how he has left her for another girl when he had said he would survive with Bulbul’s memories. Purab tries calling Disha but she does not see his calls as she is eagerly waiting to reach home before him.

Precap: Abhi stops Munni and tells her that she is his tonic