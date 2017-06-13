Kumkum Bhagya 13 June, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Abhi and Pragya meet with an accident

Kumkum Bhagya starts with Abhi(Shabbir Ahluwalia) and Pragya(Sriti Jha) escaping in the car. The killer arrives and asks Damru where are the couple. He tells him that they escaped. He asks that didn’t you put fire to the car as I asked you to. He says I was about to but their car started and they escaped. He asks why didn’t you follow them with you car? He answers that we used up the whole petrol in trying to light up the car. He says that you fools took out all petrol from the car. He says yes.

He says now I understand why Nikhil needed me despite of having you all. First,I am going to shoot you all, then I am going to shoot them both.

Pragya thanks the person leaving the car there. Abhi says I had found the car there and started it too. Pragya says he is her hero to save her and says she is not afraid to die, but afraid to lose him. Abhi is about to romance with her and their car meets with an accident.

Mitali asks Tanu, why is she planning to kill Abhi and Pragya. She asks what Abhi and Pragya have done to you and says you have stoop so low, says I didn’t know that you are so cheap. Tanu asks her to listen. Mitali says I will tell truth to everyone. Tanu says you will not tell anyone and asks her to forget. Mitali says today I have seen your naagin avatar and will not let anything happen to Abhi. She says Abhi is jaan of everyone and says Abhi has done favors on you and asks how she can forget. Tanu scares her and keeps knife on her neck. She says when I can get Abhi and Pragya killed, then why can’t you. She threatens her keeping knife on her neck. Mitali gets scared and tells that she will not tell anyone. Tanu asks her to go and bring hot milk for her. Pragya and Abhi gets injured.(Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya 12 June, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Abhi and Pragya are attacked by the goons while in the car)

Pragya asks him to open his eyes. Abhi asks since when we are here? Pragya says we had an accident and says goons must be searching us, and asks can he walk? Abhi says I am a superman and can walk holding you. He says I won’t let anything happen to you. They walk inside the jungle. Abhi faints and falls down. She asks him to get up and walk. She says she will bring water for him. She finds small pond and tries to get water, but she couldn’t hold water in her hands. She tries to get water repeatedly. Pragya finally gets something and takes water for Abhi. The goons come to the place along with contract killer and see then car. Damru says this is the same car in which they have eloped. It seems that they have a bad accident. Contract killer says he will search them. He sees foot prints and says they are injured and we will catch them fast.

Damru asks how did you know that they are hurt and couldn’t walk. Contract killer asks them to see their foot prints and says they are near. He lie down on the ground and says he can hear the voice. Pragya brings water and asks Abhi to drink water.

Nikhil asks Aaliya to come with him by walk and search her brother, else she can’t get her brother. Aaliya says she just needs her brother.