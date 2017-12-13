Kumkum Bhagya 13th December 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Abhi becomes a masseuse for Pragya as Purab beats Sangram

Kumkum Bhagya starts with Dadi and Dasi making excuses infront of Abhi(Shabbir Ahluwalia) and telling him that they will not massage Munni’s legs. Abhi walks off to do it himself as Dadi advises him to heat the oil with garlic. Dadi and Dasi decide to check on them while Abhi massages Pragya’s(Sriti Jha) leg. They want to check if Pragya looks at Abhi like Pragya or Munni so that they can confirm. Purab sees disguised Sangram and doubts and he decides to follow him. Sangram moves away so as to avoid Sangra. Disha searches around for Purab and follows him. Purab follows Sangram as Sangram runs around. Abhi is frustrated as he takes the oil and thinks how he would ever massage Munni. Abhi bumps into Mithali and asks her to do the massage but she makes an excuse and runs off in full speed. Abhi enters his room and finds Pragya sleeping. He decides to do the massage as soon as possible so that she does not tease him later. Abhi is disgusted as he takes the oil still he does it. (Also Read: Dadi sees through Pragya’s disguise and decides to find out more)

Pragya who is not sleeping is amused by this and watches Abhi. She remembers their moments together. She thinks that it is after long that he is so caring to her and that when he touches her she is cured of every ailment. Dadi and Dasi are watching in when Tanu notices them and is confused. Dadi and Dasi do not see any expressions on Pragya’s face and decides to try later. Dadi notices Tanu and walks away. Tanu decides to check on Abhi and Pragya. Disha is worried when she misses Purab. Purab corners Sangram and asks him who he is as he tries to pull off the blanket. Purab is shocked to see Sangram and asks him what he is upto. Purab asks Sangram to leave at once. Tanu sees Abhi massaging Pragya’s leg. Abhi feels that Pragya is awake as he sees her smiling in her sleep. Purab threatens to beat Sangram up if he does not leave. Sangram says he will not let Disha leave the village. Sangram says that he touched Disha a while ago and he felt a current. Purab gets irritated as he hears this and hits Sangram asking him how could he touch his wife. They start fighting each other. Abhi decides to check if Pragya is awake and tickles her. She sits up suddenly and says she dreamt that he was massaging her.