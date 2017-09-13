Kumkum Bhagya 13th September 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Aliya burns Purab’s house down, Munni prepares to leave Abhi

Kumkum Bhagya starts with Aliya frustrated as she sees the decorations in Purab’s(Vin Rana) room. She decides to never let this happen as Purab has snubbed her and never returned her the love she wanted. Aliya pours kerosene in the room and burns the room and the house with it. She sits there enjoying the show when Tanu walks in and with some effort drags the crazy Aliya away. Tanu tries to get Aliya to her senses once below and asks her to go with her as if Purab arrives and sees the mess she created he would not leave her and also never love her again. Purab and Disha arrive at the same time and Aliya-Tanu hide. Purab and Disha enter the house to see their house on fire. They call out for help and also for the fire brigade. Disha cries as Purab tries to calm her down. (Also Read: Pragya decides to save Abhi , Purab and Disha grow close as they think of each other)

Munni(Sriti Jha) and Abhi(Shabbir Ahluwalia) bump into each other and Abhi flirts along. Abhi asks her to stay before him as she makes him feel fresh after a tiring day. Abhi comes near her and asks her if she would want him to still stay away from him. Munni manages to escape from his embrace and run. Abhi is terrified over a cockroach and hides under a blanket. Munni scares him further as she kills the cockroach and holds it to him. Abhi runs and Munni finds another prey in Mithali Bhabhi. Later Abhi sits thinking and Munni tries to divert his attention as she asks him about the cockroach. Finally she challenges him over not being able to save her when needed and he promises he would.