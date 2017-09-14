Kumkum Bhagya 14th September 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode:Disha feels she is unlucky for Purab, Munni collects beautiful memories as she leaves

Kumkum Bhagya starts with Aliya crazy still as she thinks that now she has burnt Purab’s (Vin Rana) house and so there would be no suhaag raat. Aliya thinks of how she will make his life hell as he snubbed her. Purab and Disha(Ruchi Savarn) stand before their burnt house and Disha feels she is responsible for all the bad luck coming in Purab’s way. Purab consoles her and takes her away and they sit having street food. Disha feeds Purab noodles and Purab cannot help but smile as he wonders how much she would have fed him if she herself had cooked it. Purab asks Disha to keep smiling always and they have an eyelock moment as Purab wraps her with his coat to shield her from the wind. Purab takes Disha to a neighbors house and leaves her there till her gets a new house and Disha tells him that they will not inform the Mehras about this as then they would be worried.. Later Disha overhears her neighbours talking about how Purab has all the badluck as his first wife passed away and then with Disha his house got burnt on the first day itself. Disha feels sad as she holds herself responsible for Purab’s misfortune.(Also Read: Aliya burns Purab’s house down, Munni prepares to leave Abhi)

Abhi(Shabbir Ahluwalia) is desperately trying to get a tune ready but cannot seem to get the right on and Munni(Sriti Jha) watches him. He suddenly turns to her and asks her to help him and she says she does not know this. He then demands to have his special coffee. Munni is hesitant but thinks that she must not make him sad when she is now on the verge of leaving him. She goes to the kitchen and asks Robin to make the coffee but Robin points out that this coffee is only made by Dadi and Pragya herself. Munni decides to try her luck and gets to work. She reaches Abhi with the coffee and he drink it though he finds its colour different. He says it was wonderful demands for more and she happily agrees which surprises Abhi as he knows Pragya always stops him from having too much coffee. Later she thinks of how much she would miss this house and how beautiful are her memories here. She decides to meet Dadi and touches her feet indirectly and seeks forgiveness for the deception.

Precap: Munni is just walking out and Abhi sees her and he walks towards her instead of sitting in his jeep, suddenly the jeep explodes and Abhi falls to the ground.