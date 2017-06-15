Kumkum Bhagya 15 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Pragya gives a romantic sponge bath to Abhi

Purab sends Dadi, Sarla and Beeji back home. They agree to go back thinking that Abhi (Shabbir Ahluwalia) and Pragya (Sriti Jha) might return home. Tanu calls Aaliya and asks her to come back as she needs her. Aaliya agrees to come back. Nikhil gets relieved. Tanu smirks. Pragya brings hot water for Abhi and asks him to take off his clothes. He gets shocked. She tells him that she has brought the water to give him a sponge bath. He takes off his clothes. Abhi romances with Pragya while she gives him a sponge bath.

Abhi tells her that they should express their feelings to each other as they both know that they love each other. He asks Pragya to come close to him. She throws water on him. He also puts splashes water on her. Raghuveer comes there and gets awkward to see both of them. Pragya gets embarrassed and says she will clean all this. Raghuveer tells her not to worry and asks Abhi what will he have for lunch. Pragya says he will cook for them.

Raghuveer tells Abhi that he is very lucky to have Pragya. He tells him that she is his secretary, best friend, philosopher and guide. Raghuveer says she cares for him like a wife and he feels that she has already accepted him as her husband in her heart.

Goons see some blood marks in the forest. Commando says that he knows that this is Abhi's blood and asks his men to start looking for all three of them. One of them asks why three. He points towards the land and shows them foot marks of two men and one lady. Nikhil comes there and instructs them to shoot them the moment they spot them. Pragya cooks food for Abhi while reminiscing about the romantic moments they shared.