Kumkum Bhagya 15th December 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Disha manages to save Purab and confess her love for him

Kumkum Bhagya starts with Abhi(Shabbir Ahluwalia) missing Pragya(Sriti Jha) as he thinks if she would only come back to him. Suddenly Pragya rushes to him saying Disha had called and Purab is kidnapped. Abhi rushes to go but Pragya insists on accompanying as she says that Disha is like her own sister. Abhi agrees and takes her along. Disha reaches the bungalow which belongs to Sangram. She peeps in to find Purab all beaten up and tied. She is sad to see this as she blames herself for all this. She sees Sangram preparing for his wedding with her and also her welcome. She understands that Sangram has this plan. She decides to teach Sangram a proper lesson this time. Disha hides away as the goons arrive.

Simmonicka walks in and finds Pragya gone, she is confronted by Mithali who taunts her about doing te jobs that servants do. Mithali drinks off the juice even as Simmonicka tries to stop her. Mithali tells her that Pragya and Abhi have gone to Purab and Disha. Simmonicka decides to wait for Abhi to be back.Disha decides to do something to make the goons walk out of the building. She gets a match box and lights up the entire place. The goons see the blazing fire and inform Sangram about it. Sangram and his goons run to put out the fire. Disha enters the place in this confusion and meets Purab. Disha unties Purab as he asks her why she came here. Disha says she cannot risk losing him at any cost. Disha says she will not leave him here and even die for him. Disha tells him about the fire and they both run outeven as the fire is still blazing. Sangram sees the two together.