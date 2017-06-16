Kumkum Bhagya 16 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Pragya makes up her mind to marry Abhi

Abhi (Shabbir Ahluwalia) asks Pragya (Sriti Jha) if he informed their family that they are safe. She tells him that she has been trying to contact them but hasn’t been able to reach them. Raghuveer asks them not to worry. Pragya asks him if he stays alone. He tells them that he has two daughters and both of them have gone to attend a friend’s wedding in Pune. He tells them that his elder daughter is exactly like Pragya – soft-spoken and mature but his younger daughter is extremely mischievous. Abhi asks him about his wife. Raghuveer gets disappointed and says that he made some mistakes in his life because of which his wife doesn’t stay with him.

He asks Pragya to always make the right decisions at the right time. Pragya says she didn’t understand what is he trying to tell her. Abhi says he understood. Pragya asks what did he understand. Raghuveer changes the topic and asks Pragya to serve lunch.

Commando says he will not leave them if he finds them. He asks other goons to go and look for Abhi and Pragya everywhere. Raghuveer sees Pragya cooking. He asks how does she know about Abhi’s likes and dislikes. She tells him that she is his secretary, fan and best friend. Raghuveer tells him that he can see in their eyes that they both love each other. He says he should get married to him. Pragya says even she wants to marry him but they are going through a difficult phase in life. He asks her not to wait for the right moment and take the plunge.

Pragya recalls all the moments she shared with Abhi. Pragya tells Raghuveer that he is right, they can face any problem if they are together. He asks her to go and talk to Abhi. He says he knows he will say yes. Meanwhile, Abhi reminisces all the moments he shared with Pragya. Goons reach Raghuveer's house and start banging his door. Pragya gets scared.