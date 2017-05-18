Kumkum Bhagya 18 May, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Abhi gets Pragya’s location

Kumkum Bhagya begins with Riya Somani (Shraddha Kapoor) singing “Main Phir bhi Tumko Chahungi” at some event and Abhi(Shabbir Ahluwalia) happens to be there as he passes by. As the song gets over she approaches Abhi and asks if he is interested in music as he was the only one paying so much attention. Abhi tells her that the lyrics is so apt for his situation. Shraddha Kapoor tells him that even she had someone who loved her a lot but she had to go away because sometimes when you have limited time it’s better to stay away from the people who love you, and that will be good for you. She says if you are lucky enough to have someone who loves you, then you should be with that person. Abhi asks her name and she introduces herself as Riya Somani.

Abhi thinks to himself that he has to find Pragya(Sriti Jha) at any cost and this time he’ll marry her and hand over her to Dadi. Abhi calls Purab while driving, and Purab tells him that police has found some dead body. Abhi drops his phone in shock and in that tense moment, he almost runs over a man, who happens to be Madhav Jha (Arjun Kapoor). Abhi asks if he is okay and they have a conversation about love, where Madhav tells him to find the love of his life till he gets her. Abhi asks his name and asks the name of the girl he is looking for. Madhav vanishes by the time Abhi recalls that it is the same girl he met a few hours ago. Abhi feels guilty for not having asked her name before. Abhi decides to find Pragya.(Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya 17 May 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Pragya tricks her kidnappers and escapes)

There as Pragya is about to escape from the thugs, she trips over a stone and falls down, and the head of the goons comes back and catches her again. He ties her there. In the next scene, Aaliya is seen threatening Mitali to go and spy on everyone else to know what they are planning so that she could spoil it. Tanu’s mom comes to the room and tells Tanu that Sarla is taunting her about her upbringing. Mitali says she is even saying that Tanu’s character is not good and much more. Tanu says she won’t spare her. Aaliya tries to stop her but she says she can’t take it when her mother is insulted.

There Purab succeeds in finding out the address of the tempo in which Pragya was kidnapped. He calls Abhi and tells him the address and that he is nearby the location.