Kumkum Bhagya 19 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Goons barge into Raghuveer’s house

Goons knock on Raghuveer’s door. Pragya (Sriti Jha) and Abhi (Shabbir Ahluwalia) peep out of the window and get scared to see them. Raghuveer asks them to hide while he goes down and opens the door. Commando asks him if he has seen a boy and a girl. Raghuveer lies that he hasn’t seen anyone. Commando warns him to tell the truth. Raghuveer assures him that he isn’t lying. Commando enters his kitchen and gets surprised to see so much food. He asks who made all this. Raghuveer tells him that his daughter has made all this.

Goons search THE entire house and get disappointed to not find anyone. Commando asks them to go upstairs and check. He says his daughter is sleeping upstairs and asks them not to disturb her. They do not listen to him and barge into his room. They insist to see his daughter's face. Raghuveer tells them that his daughter is a patient of tuberculosis, which is a communicative disease. The goons get scared. Commando instructs Dumroo to go and check her face. Raghuveer tries to scare Dumroo saying that his daughter is a patient of many other dangerous diseases. Commando scolds Raghuveer and asks Dumroo to go and unveil her face.