Kumkum Bhagya 19th September 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: AbhiGya have a romantic reunion while Munni searches for her kids

Kumkum Bhagya starts with Pragya (Sriti Jha) trying to calm down a hurt Babli as she misbehaves with her mother Mithali. Pragya later asks Babli to say sorry to Mithali. Pragya is overwhelmed by her return to the house and meeting the family. Dadi asks Pragya why she is crying and then asks her to give her a good news soon. Tanu tries to get Pragya’s attention but Dadi asks her to go away. Later Pragya reaches her room and is very nervous about meeting Abhi(Shabbir Ahluwalia) but then she tries to calm herself thinking that it is only for her that this is a fresh meeting as for Abhi she has always been with him and she cannot let anyone know that she is Pragya as then Tanu and Aliya might harm the kids. Tanu is desperate as she thinks that Munni wants to be the mother of Abhi’s kids. Pragya enters the room and looks around. She does not find Abhi there and calms down a bit, she notices their pictures and is happy to see that Abhi has held on to the memories.Abhi is in the bathroom and he screams for help. Pragya rushes in to find her Abhi with soap on his face as he scraems for Pragya. Abhi too strangely feels the presence of his fuggi. (Also Read: Disha feels she is unlucky for Purab, Munni collects beautiful memories as she leaves)

They spend some cute Abhigya moments together as Pragya scolds him like olden times and Abhi is pleasantly surprised that he feels the same chemistry now all of a sudden. Tanu comes in searching for Munni and she hears a sound from the bathroom. She calls in and Abhi tries replying but Pragya stops him from saying that she is in the bathroom with him. Abhi is confused as he says that she is his wife and he need not hide this from anyone. Pragya somehow convinces him and he asks Tanu to search for Pragya elsewhere. As Tanu starts leaving Abhi steps on Pragya’s leg and she screams. Tanu knows that Pragya is inside and she is even more desperate by this. Aliya calls her away before she can do anything foolish. Abhi continues his flirting and he tells Pragya that they should fulfill Dadi’s wish and give her grandchildren. Pragya runs away and gets to her room as she thinks about Abhi and thinks that she too wishes to start a family. Abhi to remembers his fuggi and suddenly misses her, he feels like he met her after a long while. Munni searches for clues to find her kids. Tanu tells Aliya that she found Munni in Abhi’s bathroom with him. Aliya refuses to believe her. Pragya and her thoughts are interrupted by Tanu, Tanu is shocked to find Munni in all new Pragya get up. She asks her how her hair is small and why is in Pragya’s saree. Pragya changes her language to that of Munni’s and says that she is asking the wrong question to her as she herself had asked her to be like Pragya. Pragya decides to keep the language of Munni intact for Aliya and Tanu while with the family she can be normal.

Precap: Abhi and Pragya get romantic.