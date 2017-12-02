Kumkum Bhagya 1st December 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Abhi and Pragya tackle the snake together

Kumkum Bhagya starts with the family trying to kick open Abhi’s(Shabbir Ahluwalia) room. Pragya(Sriti Jha) is losing her mind as she worries over Abhi. Simonicka tries to dissuade the family from opening the door as the snake can come outside. Nevertheless the family manages to break the door open as Abhi is trying to convince the snake to not bite him by bribing it with some milk. Pragya wriggles her way into the room as she stops the others from entering the room. Tanu is frustrated to see Munni make the goal once again. She cries away at the door. She tries to get inside but Aliya asks her to control heself and understand the sensitive situation. Mithali asks Simonicka if she is not happy that Abhi has been saved. Simonicka says she is very much relived and the walsk to the study. Simonicka worries about how once again Pragya has become her greatest obstacle.She calls the snake charmer and ask him about what happen if the snake bites two people one after the other.(Also Read: Abhi and Pragya argue over a cockroach as a snake enters their room)

The snake charmer replies that the person the snake bites first will die instantly but the person who gets bitten second can be saved. Simonicka hopes that the snake bites Abhi first. Abhi sees Pragya in the room and asks her why she is late in saving him. Pragya takes a towel and throws it on the snake. Pragya falls on Abhi while they have a eyelock. Later Abhi saves Pragya from the snake too but once again they come close to each other. Abhi controls himself and breaks free as he tells Pragya that he only loves his fuggi. Pragya happily watches Abhi and says that she is happy seeing him love fuggi. Abhi does not understand what she is saying. Later they see the snake again.