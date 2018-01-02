Kumkum Bhagya 1st January 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Simonicka plots to separate Abhi and Pragya

Kumkum Bhagya starts with Pragya(Sriti Jha) meeting Dadi down and dadi asks her for an advise on what to make for some punjabi guests. Pragya says that they should give them a taste of Mumbai. Pragya also says that she will make all the preparations. Simonicka walks in and Pragya updates her about Abhi’s(Shabbir Ahluwalia) music and his concerts. Simonicka gets all irritated and thinks that she has to take her revenge and not to become the servant here. Dadi and Dasi discuss how Munni just acted like Pragya. Tanu is now irritated as she decides to keep a watch on Dadi as she too wants to make sure taht it is Pragya or Munni. Tanu decides to keep this from Aliya who would just scold her over this. Aliya watches Purab and Disha coming down and she is irritated to see them together and smiling. Dadi and Dasi pull Purab and Disha’s leg as Aliya wonders if she really has become history for Purab. Abhi decides to get this out of Pragya herself that she is Pragya indeed. Abhi starts questioning Pragya for not eating food without him as she falters in replying.

Abhi takes Pragya into his arms and asks her to confess that she indeed is Pragya. Pragya is overwhelmed as she is left speechless. Abhi kisses her and asks her to say it as Tanu eavesdrops at the door. Tanu feels that she indeed is Pragya otherwise Abhi cannot be wrong. Tanu decides to hear what Pragya says. Suddenly Pragya sees Tanu and pushes Abhi away. She says that she cannot decieve hima nd she is not Pragya. Tanu is relieved and leaves. Abhi refuses to believe her and says that his heart says that she is his Pragya. Pragya cries and says that she is not Pragya. Abhi keeps coaxing her and says they share a heart to heart connect and he knows it is her. He asks her why she is doing this. Simonicka bumps into Tanu and asks her to go and take her frustration out elsewhere. She thinks that bthough she and Tanu share there motive they cannot work together and she will have to separate Abhi and Pragya first.