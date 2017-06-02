Kumkum Bhagya 2 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Pragya and Abhi manage to out wit Nikhil

Aaliya sees Pragya (Sriti Jha) and Abhi (Shabbir Ahluwalia) together and gets shocked. Abhi sees someone’s shadow on the door and asks Pragya to untie him fast. Meanwhile at Mehra house, Dadi gets shocked to see Tanu lying unconscious on the bed. Purab tells her that he had no other option other than sedating her. Pragya asks Abhi what if someone comes and hits him on his head and he again loses his memory. He asks why is she so obsessed about his memory loss. She doesn’t say anything. Aaliya goes and tells Nikhil that Pragya has come back to take Abhi and asks him to stop them.

Nikhil asks one of the goons to go and check if Abhi is alone or there is someone with him. Dadi asks Dasi to stay back with Tanu. Purab, Dadi and Sarla leave to save Abhi and Pragya. Nikhil asks Abhi if someone was here with him. They get into an argument. Abhi provokes him to untie his hands. Pragya gets scared and falls. Nikhil hears some strange noise and asks his goons to go and look if there is someone inside. Pragya manages to sneak out of the room. Goons come and tell Nikhil that there is no one inside.

Pragya starts looking for a sharp object to go back inside. Aaliya gets anxious to know what's going inside. Abhi's mobile phone starts ringing in his pocket. He feels relieved that it's on silent mode but regrets that he didn't realize it before. He starts dancing because of the phone's vibration. Nikhil asks one of the goons to check his clothes. He finds a phone in his pocket. Nikhil asks him to break it and lock him up.