Kumkum Bhagya 20 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Raghuveer gifts wedding outfits to Pragya and Abhi

Someone knocks on the door and Commando goes down to check. Raghuveer reminds the goons about their children. They get scared and decide to lie to Commando. They go down and tell him that they saw her face and she is not the same girl who they are looking for. Nikhil calls Commando and shouts on him for not being able to find them. He gets angry and storms out of Raghuveer’s house.

Abhi (Shabbir Ahluwalia) and Pragya (Sriti Jha) share a cute moment. Abhi’s family scolds Tanu for locking Janki and Indu inside a room. Tanu says how can they talk to her like that. She says she is already so stressed. Aaliya enters and Tanu complains about them to her. Aaliya reminds them how they tried to sedate Tanu and asks them not to blame her without any reason.

Raghuveer packs food and clothes for Pragya and Abhi and asks them to reach home safely. He asks Abhi to not make the same mistake he made and marry Pragya as soon as possible. Abhi thanks him and says now he knows what is he supposed to do. Pragya asks what are they talking about. Abhi evades the question. Raghuveer gifts a sarree and sherwani to Pragya and Abhi and blesses them.

Goons discuss about the girl’s diseases. Commando realizes that Raghuveer was lying and asks them if they saw her face carefully. They get scared and accept that they didn’t check her face as they were too frightened of getting her diseases. Commando gets angry and asks them to look for them. Abhi and Pragya see the goons and run towards the street. ALSO READ: Kumkum Bhagya 19 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Goons barge into Raghuveer’s house