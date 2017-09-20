Kumkum Bhagya 20th September 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Pragya wants to start a family and Abhi’s life is in danger

Kumkum Bhagya starts with Aliya and Tanu confronting Pragya (Sriti Jha) for adorning Pragya’s real look. Pragya remembers how Munni told her about Aliya wanting her to become Pragya properly and then she plays the card saying she is just doing what they asked her to do. Pragya also indirectly warns Aliya and Tanu that Abhi(Shabbir Ahluwalia) is with her probably after all this is over he may never leave her. Aliya is left thinking as she feels a difference in Munni. Tanu warns Aliya while Aliya already feels warning bells ringing. She decides to end this game soon before Munni becomes real Pragya. Dadi and Dasi tease Pragya about starting a family. Pragya wants to start a family too but she is worried about who attacked Abhi. She prays that he remains fine and safe. As Abhi drives he remembers Pragya. Suddenly a car infront of him skids off the road. He stops and inquires to find that there are nails on the road. He thinks if this was some conspiracy again.(Also Read: AbhiGya have a romantic reunion while Munni searches for her kids)

Munni wanders and thinks about her kids. She is happy that atleast Pragya is now united with her family and Abhi. She decides to call Pragya and inquire. Munni and Pragya speak to each other as Pragya thanks Munni for handling things so well in her absence. Suddenly Tanu walks in and she hears Pragya thanking someone. Tanu questions Pragya as she hangs up suddenly. Pragya says she was talking to Sarla Ma. Later Tanu too is left wondering if Munni is double crossing them. Pragya reaches down and as she is busy serving food Abhi drahgs her away. He gets romantic and wantshis answer. Pragya tries to dissuade him and suddenly Babli comes there. Pragya escapes and Abhi asks Babli to ask Pragya when she would give her a little sister. Babli asks this to Pragya infront of everyone and Pragya is left blushing. Suddenly Indu Daasi arrives panicking and Pragya wonders if she saw Munni somewhere.

Precap: Abhi scolds Purab for hiding the truth about his flat burning