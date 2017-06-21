Kumkum Bhagya 21 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Abhi makes up his mind to marry Pragya in the jungle itself

Abhi (Shabbir Ahluwalia) teases Pragya (Sriti Jha) for not being able to match pace with him. Pragya argues back saying she is thinner than him. Commando goes back to Raghuveer’s house and interrogates him again. The goons ask him about Abhi and Pragya. Raghuveer pretends as if he doesn’t know anything about them. Commando threatens to kill him. Raghuveer decides to tell them the truth and then somehow alert Pragya and Abhi later. He confesses that they were at his house. Goons get angry. He tells them that they left his place long back and must have gone far by now. He tells them that they love each other a lot and requests not to kill them. Commando hits him with his gun. Raghuveer faints.

Abhi lifts Pragya in her arms and starts walking. They share a romantic eye lock. Just when Abhi is about to kiss him, Pragya spots a snake and shouts. Abhi gets scared to see the snake and runs away from it with Pragya. He slips and falls. Pragya scolds him for not being careful. She somehow makes him stand. Abhi feels bad for slowing down her pace. She spots a temple and suggests resting there for sometime. Pragya gets scared to see blood oozing out of Abhi’s wound and says she will bring something to stop it. Abhi stops her and asks her not to leave him. Pragya makes him drink some water and prays to god. Abhi starts yelling in pain.

Pragya decides to go and bring Tulsi leaves to treat him. Sarla sees Pragya in her dream and starts crying. Beeji tells her that Pragya is with Abhi and assures her that nothing will happen to either of them. Tanu sees Abhi’s picture on her mobile phone and thinks that Abhi might be regretting leaving her. She thinks perhaps now he will understand her value.

Abhi recalls Raghuveer's words and makes up his mind to marry Pragya. He decides not to wait any longer and marry her in the jungle itself.