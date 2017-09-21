Kumkum Bhagya 21st September 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: AbhiGya go on to get Purab and Disha home, Aliya decides to expose Munni before Abhi

Kumkum Bhagya starts with Daasi in tension telling the family that she saw Purab(Vin Rana) and Disha(Ruchi Savarn) on her way and that they are staying at a hotel. Daasi says that they looked troubled. Pragya(Sriti Jha) asks Abhi (Shabbir Ahluwalia) to find out about Purab and Disha though Abhi is hesitant and angry at Purab. Aliya and Tanu are surprised at Munni and Aliya is officially pissed as she thinks about how Munni is double crossing them. Dadi is happy that now Purab too will be in the house and her family is complete. Aliya decides to expose Munni before Abhi as she now knows that Munni is trying to become Pragya completely. She also decides to hurt Chutka and Chutki. Purab and Disha think about how they would handle the situation if the family comes to know about their state. Abhi and Pragya reach the hotel and Abhi confronts Disha asking her what had made them come to the hotel. Disha reveals how they found their house burning. Abhi asks Purab to come home but Purab refuses. Abhi gets very angry and says that he always thought of Purab as a brother but Purab thought of him as a burden. (Also Read: Pragya wants to start a family and Abhi’s life is in danger)

Abhi threatens to break all ties with him as he is not interested in a one sided relationship. Abhi decides to leave Purab there but Pragya stops him. At home everyone debates about whom Purab will listen to Abhi or Pragya and Dadi concludes that Purab can be convinced only by Pragya who seems to be completely Pragya today. Pragya then tells Purab that Abhi was attacked that, Purab panics hearing this and asks Abhi why nobody informed him. Pragya asks Purab why should they have informed when Purab did not consider them his own. Pragya says that they thought they do not want to be a burden on Purab so they did not say. Purab says he would stand by Pragya whatever comes and that he would find out about who attacked Abhi.

Precap: Abhi pulls Pragya onto his lap infront of the family as they sit for lunch.