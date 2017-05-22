Kumkum Bhagya 22 May, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Pragya escapes the goons

Kumkum Bhagya begins with Abhi(Shabbir Ahluwalia) wondering how he will find Pragya(Sriti Jha) and when will they be together forever and their hurdles get over. He gets a call from Aaliya who asks him to come home and that the police will find Pragya, so he should think about Tanu and what she must be going through. She says that he loves Tanu and he should think about how she feels. Abhi yells at her and says right now he is not even sure if he loves Tanu and he won’t come until he finds Pragya. When Abhi disconnects Aaliya says the more she talks about Tanu the more he talks about Pragya. Tanu says she told her that they should kill Pragya only then can she marry Abhi.

There, Pragya thinks to herself that she wants to live now since she came to know that Abhi has left his wedding in the middle just for her. She wishes for Abhi to come and save her. There Tanu calls Nikhil to ask how close he is to his aim. Nikhil tells her about the sharp shooter he has hired who will kill Pragya in the morning.

Purab comes home and tells Dadi, Daasi, Sarla and Beeji that Abhi has gone to find Pragya and he is also going there. They all say that Tanu is the only one who will benefit by Pragya’s kidnapping and she only knows where she is. Purab says they have to keep an eye on her. Abhi sees a temple on the way and he stops there to pray while all bells are ringing loudly and there is a kind of storm there.

Pragya is told by the goons that Abhi is out in search of her but he is actually approaching his death. Pragya decides to escape from there as Abhi should not come there. Abhi on the other hand prays with folded hands to save Pragya, when a flower drops from the hand of the idol of the goddess.

Pragya tries to unfasten the rope tied to her hand while praying to god to help her escape as she has to protect her husband.(Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya 19 May, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Abhi’s search for Pragya continues)

Pragya manages to remove the rope from her hands.There Purab follows Tanu in his car when Dadi calls him and he tells her that her doubt was right and she is going to a secluded area and he is following her. Pragya thinks of taking the walkie talkie of the goon along with her no matter how big the risk it may carry.

PREVIEW

Pragya hides in a truck while Abhi is right there looking for her.