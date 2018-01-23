Kumkum Bhagya 22nd January 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Abhi meets with an accident as he sets out on his mission Pragya

Kumkum Bhagya starts with Pragya(Sriti Jha) and Abhi(Shabbir Ahluwalia) with Dadi in the past where Abhi is wanting to kiss Pragya after she has made good food for him. Dadi and Dasi support Abhi for this. Abhi locks her up in kitchen with him and asks her to do something for him. Pragya is seen remembering this and Disha says that she can have all this back just has to take away this Munni mask from her face. Disha asks her why she is doing all of this. Pragya says that she cannot say anything and walks away. Pragya thinks that she has to find the killer first and then she will reveal her real identity. She searches around for Simonicka who is sorting out some obsessive letters for Abhi from fans. Pragya is not convinced that it is some random fan and says that she feels it is someone very near to the family. Simonicka asks her goon to keep Khan tied up and that she will be there very soon. Pragya thinks of finding nothing in the footage. Aliya and Tanu walk in and talk of celebrating. Pragya asks Aliya what they are celebrating and they should tell her.

Aliya and Tanu warn Pragya indirectly and talk of throwing her out soon. Simonicka threatens Khan and says that she will punish him for what he has done. Simonicka in her anger kills Khan. Purab and Abhi question Disha who tells them that she could find nothing from Pragya. They see Dadis eavesdropping and Purab surprises them by opening the door. They ask Dadis why they were eavesdropping. Dadis tell them that they were and ask them what they were upto. Dadi tells them that even they want to know if that is Pragya. Now the team gets huger. Abhi tells them his plan and also makes them do a dope test. They make them place their hands on their hearts and ask if it is Pragya. Dadis ask Abhi to speed up his plan and get Pragya back. Dadi later faints and Pragya sees her. She rushes to help her. Pragya scolds Dadi and says that she is going to get a diet plan for her from now on. Later it is revealed that Dadi was only acting to check if it is Pragya and now she confirms it. Simonicka asks her goon to take care of the corpse. Pragya searches around for Abhi and tries his phone. Purab calls Pragya to tell her that Abhi met with an accident.