Kumkum Bhagya 22nd June 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Abhi makes arrangements in a temple for marriage

Kumkum Bhagya starts with Abhi (Shabbir Ahluwalia) meeting a pandit at the temple and asks him to get them married. The pandit's daughter is excited and makes all the arrangements. Baba remembers that the goons had said they would kill Abhgya as soon as they find them, he worries if Abhi would have stopped at the temple in the jungle to marry Pragya(Sriti Jha), he worries that the goons would catch them and leaves to check. Pragya comes back with tulsi and neem for Abhi's wounds and fusses over him. Abhi asks her till when would she care for him, she says it depends on him. Abhi says he too will care for her always and not as a secretary. Pragya now notices all the decorations around and flowers, she is all happy and excited. Abhi then proposes Pragya in the sweetest way, he asks her if she would marry him as she is everything for him. Abhi tries to convince her with everything in his heart and asks her what she wants. Pragya hugs him as her reply for all his. The pandit's daughter comes and asks them to come for the marriage, Abhi tells Pragya that they should get ready. He says Baba has sent the dresses as the gifts.

Tanu gets a parcel and opens it to reveal pictures of herself and Abhi. She spreads the pictures and says she will spare Abhi’s life because she loves him. Aliya(Shikha Singh) comes there and tries to tell Tanu that Abhi has gone off with Pragya and he is never coming back. Tanu refuses to accept this and says Abhi is only hers. Purab(Vin Rana) searches for Abhi and Pragya with police, they knock at Baba’s house but no one opens. They resume their search. Baba searches for Abhi and Pragya and he goes towards the mandir. Abhi and pragya dress up as Abhi says he looks so handsome because he is extremely happy. The girl from the mandir searches for some ornaments in the temple for Pragya. The girl dresses Pragya up and decks her up into a beautiful bride. Pragya remembers her mother telling her that the first time everyone marries it is all new but when it is done again the relationship becomes very strong. Pragya is happy that she is getting married again.

Precap: Pragya sees Abhi tearing of a photograph and burning it in the fire at the mandap.