Kumkum Bhagya 22nd September 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Aliya decides to kill the kids as Pragya gets Purab and Disha home

Kumkum Bhagya starts with Mithali Bhabhi taunting Aliya and Tanu as she informs them about Purab(Vin Rana) and Disha(Ruchi Savarn) returning home. Aliya expresses her frustration by throwing a knife at the door. Pragya (Sriti Jha) and Abhi(Shabbir Ahluwalia) bring Disha and Purab home as the family welcomes them home. Dadi admires the couples and does arthi for both the couples happily. Mithali clicks some selfies with the couples. Abhi takes the opportunity to get close to Pragya and Raj clicks their pictures. Pragya happily talks of meeting Disha for the first time with Robin then she realises and changes topic as even Robin notices the difference in Pragya now. Tanu comes and catches hold of Pragya’s hand which she suddenly jerks away not realising. Then she tells Tanu that she would come and meet Aliya later. Everybody praises Pragya and her food as Disha says she would serve and Pragya can sit down and have food. Pragya convinces Disha to sit down. Later Abhi notices Purab and Disha lost in each other. Pragya says they are married and they are romancing, Abhi takes the opportunity to flirt again. (Also Read: AbhiGya go on to get Purab and Disha home, Aliya decides to expose Munni before Abhi)

Later Abhi pulls Pragya into his lap and she runs away blushing as the family teases her. An angry Aliya lashes out at Pragya as she blames her for everything. Aliya confesses to her sins and tells Pragya that she had burnt down Purab’s house that day. Pragya is shocked at this, Aliya tells her that she will not forgive Munni for allowing Abhi to get Purab and Disha here. Aliya says she would kill anyone who comes in between her and Purab. Aliya says that she would kill one of the children as she cannot bear to see Purab and Disha together and Munni has done this to her.

Precap: Abhi enters as Aliya is confronting Pragya and Abhi asks Pragya why she is here.