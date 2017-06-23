Kumkum Bhagya 23rd June 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Abhigya get married, Nikhil on their trail

Kumkum Bhagya starts with the temple girl ushering in Pragya(Sriti Jha) for the wedding while Abhi(Shabbir Ahluwalia) burns Tanu’s(Leena Jumani) picture in the mandap fire. Pragya and Abhi sit for the pooja while Baba arrives there searching for them. Abhi calls out to Baba and asks him to come in and bless their wedding. Abhi says he adhered to Baba’s suggestion and now he will get married to Pragya. Baba tells him about the goons coming in and searching for them. Abhi says he would get married at all costs now. The goon sees them at the temple and getting married and he goes on to inform Nikhil about it. Tanu taunts Nikhil for being useless and shouts at him. Nikhil vows to kill Abhi and Pragya. Baba does Pragya’s kanyadan. The goon calls Aliya’s (Shikha Singh) number and informs her about Pragya and Abhi getting married. Aliya tries to hide the fact from Tanu but Tanu manages to snatch the phone from her and asks the goons to video call her. Baba asks Abhigya if they know the meaning of the pheras. Pragya promises to give extra vows to Abhi. Aliya calls Nikhil again and again to inform him about the Abhigya wedding. (Also Read: Abhi makes arrangements in a temple for marriage)

Aliya asks Nikhil to stop the wedding and not harm Abhi at all. Nikhil calls the commando to inform about the wedding. The goons rush to find the temple. Sarla maa makes sweets for everyone as all the family are somehow happy that day. Sarla says that she feels like all the dangers have gone away from Abhigya’s life. Abhi and Pragya take the pheras and Abhi promises to make Pragya his life.

Precap: Abhi fills Kumkum on Pragya’s forehead as they complete the wedding rituals