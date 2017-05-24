Kumkum Bhagya 24 may, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Abhi and Pragya dream about meeting each other

Kumkum Bhagya begins with Abhi(Shabbir Ahluwalia) remembering Pragya(Sriti Jha) and deciding that he will not let her go away from him when he finds her. Nikhil decides to tell Tanu about Pragya’s escape before she comes at the site. He tells her on the phone and Tanu scolds him saying that she should not have trusted him. She says that he is not able to do one thing right. He should have killed her before only but he is good for nothing. He tells her to shut up and focus on the problem now which is not letting Pragya contact anybody in the Mehra house. Abhi reaches where the goons are and deduces this is where Pragya would be. He thinks that Pragya will fall in love with him once he saves her like a hero and won’t be able to reject him. He dreams of how he will save Pragya like a hero, he will open her binds while there is music playing in the background. He falls down over Pragya and they share a romantic look. Abhi stops dreaming and decides to act. Nikhil scolds his goons for their irresponsibility. Abhi goes in the location of goons and tries to locate Pragya. Nikhil is warning off all the goons when Damru says that it is Nikhil’s fault as well. He slaps Damru.

Everybody is standing in the house while Mitali is worried about sleeping. tanu comes in the house and her mother asks where she had been as she was worried, she yells at her to let her be on her own. She almost confesses but Aliya interrupts her and takes her to the room upstairs. Abhi hears Nikhil’s voice and finds it familiar but is unable to trace it. He tries to listen to him and makes a glass fall down by mistake. He goes inside to see his fuggi. He thinks how to greet Pragya, he thinks he’ll go inside and confess his love.

Elders are discussing as to why Tanu is back so soon if she went to Pragya. They doubt what if Purab was wrong. They say that probably she got to know that Purab is following her and came back from halfway.That is the reason she was so pissed. (Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya 22 May, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Pragya escapes the goons)

Pragya is happy to reach far away from them. She thinks how will he react when she will tell her about how she bravely fought her way out. She dreams of him hugging her and praising her while Abhi is at the goons’ location.

PREVIEW

Tanu tells Aliya to keep an eye on everyone as this is the last option. Abhi fights with the goons