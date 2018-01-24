Kumkum Bhagya 24th January 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Pragya finally confesses her true identity to Abhi

Kumkum Bhagya starts with Abhi (Shabbir Ahluwalia) and Purab speeding away to get to Disha who is ready with an artist who acts like he is hurt. Disha promises ot reach the cctv room soon. Disha calms down the nervous artist and says that he should focus on his act. Pragya (Sriti Jha) reaches the house and sees Disha inside. She understands that this is a trik to make her confess to being Pragya. Pragya decides to do something. Abhi and Purab reach the place and Pragya sees them too. Pragya now enters the house and starts faking an act. She asks the person to understand that her husband is a very good man and he would never do such a thing. The man mostly does all the overacting. Pragya begs saying that Abhi is getting beaten up. The man is very loud and Abhi asks Disha to tell him not to overact. She talks about kumkum and suhaag and Abhi gets very happy.

Soon Pragya changes tracks and says that she is Munni and she was trying a lot to get money out of Abhi. Pragya says that she would now quote a higher amount and get oit of Abhi both their moneys. She says that she is Munni from a village. Abhi gets very angry and wants to get out and at Pragya. But before they can realise Pragya busts the poor artist who feels at loss. Pragya rips away the moustache. Purab and Disha are astonished and scared on being busted. Pragya asks the team to come out as the inspector walks in right then. Pragya takes him to task before he realises that he has been busted too. Pragya asks them to come out. She scolds Purab and Disha. She then asks Abhi why he is upto this and Abhi counters her asking who she is actually Pragya or Munni. Pragya says that she is Pragya.