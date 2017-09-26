Kumkum Bhagya 25th September 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Pragya plays smart and calms down a raging Aliya while Abhi cannot stay away from Pragya

Kumkum Bhagya starts with Pragya(Sriti Jha) slapping Aliya to get her calm as she turns to Pragya with a knife. Tanu is shocked and so is Aliya, Pragya explains that she is in Aliya’s team and that she brought Purab(Vin Rana) and Disha (Ruchi Savarn) here just so they can be right infront of Aliya’s eyes and then Aliya can stop them getting closer. Aliya starts thinking and she asks Pragya if she actually did all this for Aliya. Aliya says this was good idea and also warns Pragya that she should always win. As Pragya stands infront of Aliya, Abhi (Shabbir Ahluwalia) enters . Abhi asks Pragya why she is with these two and what Aliya was telling her. Later Abhi takes Pragya away saying they need to decorate Purab and Disha’s room. As Pragya and Abhi decorate the room Abhi gets romantic and they have some intimate moments. Pragya loses her earring in between and Abhi gets it for her. Disha thanks Purab for getting her to this house and giving her a family. (Also Read: Aliya decides to kill the kids as Pragya gets Purab and Disha home)

Dadi and Dasi praise Disha for making entry in Purab’s life and also for her being so nice. They all have a family gathering where they tease Purab and also make Puran and Disha sit real close. Later they plan to have a fun evening with performances. They ask Purab and Disha to enjoy the show as they all perform for them. Aliya is irritated as she thinks that she cannot keep messing up Purab-Disha’s suhaagraat as sooner or later someone will doubt her. She finally decides to get it over with once and for all. She decides to kill Disha and get her away from Purab forever.

Precap: Tanu tells Pragya about Aliya’s plan to kill Disha