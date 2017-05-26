Kumkum Bhagya 26 May, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Pragya goes back to save Abhi after getting to know that he is stuck with the same goons

Kumkum Bhagya begins with Abhi(Shabbir Ahluwalia) asking a goon about Pragya(Sriti Jha) and he tells him that Pragya already escaped. Abhi refuses to believe him but he tells him the whole truth and Abhi understands it. Damru hits Abhi on the back of his head with a rod and tell this to Nikhil. He tells them to bring in Abhi. Pragya hears all this and starts blaming herself. She thinks why did she escape in the first place, she should have trusted that he would have found her.

Dasi goes to dadi and tells her that she is sure That Aliya and Tanu are the ones behind Pragya’s kidnapping. She tells Sarla to call Purab and ask him if he got to know anything. All the goons surround an unconscious Abhi. Nikhil says that he will take revenge now for every wound. He tells his goons to tie him in the same place where Pragya was tied. Sarla is worried when Purab does not pick up but biji pacifies her saying that he might be driving. Pragya is worried that Abhi has let his life in danger because of her and now she will save him. Goons tie up Abhi and make fun of him. Aliya tells Tanu to go down and keep an eye on everybody’s phone calls but Tanu says that is not possible. She receives a call from Nikhil. He says that Abhi came here looking for Pragya. She asks if he saw Nikhil but he negates. He says that he is tied up now but Tanu says what was the use of all this. He says he had to do this otherwise, Abhi would have extracted the truth out of him. He keeps the phone. Aliya asks what happened, why is she so worried? Tanu tells her that Nikhil and his goons have tied up Abhi. Pragya tries to stop the truck she is in and is successful. The truck driver asks what is she doing in the truck. She cooks up a fake story about how she was running away to her marriagebut woke up in this truck. She threatens him to leave her back where he picked her up from but he says he will face loss if he is late. So, they decide on getting her a lift. A truck driver gives her a lift. (Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya 25 May, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Abhi is at goon’s hangout place)

Nikhil thinks of letting go Abhi as keeping him is more dangerous. Aliya calls up Nikhil and tells him to leave Abhi amnd threatens him along with abusing him. She tells him that if anything happens to Abhi, she will kill him. Tanu tells Aliya that she is going there for her selfish reasons and she slaps her.

PREVIEW

Nikhil orders his men to kill Abhi and Tanu tries to convince Aliya to not go to Nikhil at this time.