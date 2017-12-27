Kumkum Bhagya 26th December 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Pragya tells Tanu she was with Abhi on a honeymoon trip

Kumkum Bhagya starts with Simonicka waiting for Abhi(Shabbir Ahluwalia) and Pragya(Sriti Jha) as she decides to take permission from Dadi and return home. She informs Dadi that she is not getting through Abhi and Pragya, this makes Dadi tensed as she tells Mithali to try calling Abhi or Pragya. Abhi and Purab thrash Sangram who is tied to the jeep. Purab slaps Sangram for raising his hand at Disha. Later Abhi pushes a cloth inside Sangram’s mouth and then slaps him again. Tanu starts getting tensed as she thinks that Munni has taken Abhi for honeymoon. Aliya rebukes her ideas and asks her to be less imaginative. Disha almost slips and falls as Purab holds her and the same happens to Pragya as Abhi holds her. The couple later walk to get the chopper. Sangram returns to his hideout as his goons are discussing how Sangram tried three times yet could not marry Disha. Sangram vows that he will destroy everyone inorder to get Disha back. The Mehra house is brimming with worry as they want to get in touch with Abhi and Pragya. Abhi and Pragya walk in with Purab and Disha. They try to distract the family from getting to know about the stunt they have pulled.(Also Read: Abhi takes Sangram hostage as a bigger trouble awaits them)

Dadi though finds out eventually and questions them regarding this. Abhi and Purab try to dissuade them saying they are hungry. Dadi asks Pragya and she explains them all that they went urgently as Purab had called them. One by one they try explaining things to the family in the most simple way. Later they try to lie saying a lion had entered the marriage compound. Purab says that he had tried to save the people there. Abhi tries taking Purab away but the family keeps on probing and the family sees all the wounds on Purab’s body. Purab says that Abhi saved them all. Pragya tries adding to the story as Abhi stops her. Dasi understands that the story is fake and asks Pragya to tend to the wounds first as they feed them all. Pragya goes to get the first aid box. Dadi calls Disha to her and asks her what happened in reality. Dadi says she has been listening to them and their stories from their childhood. Tanu question Pragya and she tells Tanu that she had gone for honeymoon with Abhi. Dadi gives Disha her kasam and Disha looks at Abhi and Purab as they dissuade her from saying anything.