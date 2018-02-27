Kumkum Bhagya 26th February 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Simonika teams up with Sangram Singh to kill Abhi

Kumkum Bhagya starts with Pragya(Sriti Jha) catching Tanu outside her door and she signals her and then walks into her own room again. She sees Abhi(Shabbir Ahluwalia) come out and signals Tanu to watch. Pragya flirts with a completely oblivious Abhi. She kisses him and Tanu is furious. Simonika thinks of all the times Pragya has stepped in and saved Abhi. She decides to first of all finish the doubts in the minds of Disha and Pragya. Simonika’s thoughts are interrupted by a loud banging at the door and she sees Sangram Singh and his goons walk in. He takes Simonika at the gun point as he orders his goons to get Disha. Simonika asks Sangram who he is and she tells him that he is being foolish by trying to kill the family. Sangram asks her where Abhi and Purab are.

The entire family is at a temple. Purab and Abhi are not ready to do the pooja and finally Disha and Pragya manage top convince the two. Later Abhi and Purab pick up their wives as they do the pooja and Tanu burns. Abhi continues his flirting and Disha blushes bright red as Purab will not let her go. The pooja begins as Abhi cannot keep his distance from Pragya. Sangram prepares to kill Simonika as she refuses to tell him where Pragya and Abhi are. Simonika though pushes him away and takes the gun. She puts him on gunpoint as she counts. She threatens to kill Sangram. She reveals her intention of killing Abhi and tells Sangram they should move as per planning. Sangram is shocked to hear this. Simonika reveals all of her plans and tells Sangram that Pragya saves him every time. Simonika then reveals her plan to Sangram and says she would help him to kill Abhi.