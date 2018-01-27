Kumkum Bhagya 26th January 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Pragya meets Munni once again

Kumkum Bhagya starts with Pragya(Sriti Jha) teasing Abhi(Shabbir Ahluwalia) and later she thinks how she feels love to him when he gets angry. Later Pragya hears a loud thud and runs up. Tanu has dropped a huge bag in Pragya’s closet and she hopes nobody has heard the sound. Pragya hides behind some cupboards as she watches Tanu go through her dresses and wonders what she is upto. Tanu packs some stuff as Pragya decides to check on the two of them. Pragya remembers Aliya’s taunt and knows that they are up to something, she decides to tail Tanu. Tanu walks straight into Disha as she comes out of Pragya’s room and Tanu lies to her as she questions her about being panicking. Disha stops Pragya and Tanu notices her. Tanu decides to stay back and not take chnaces. Disha asks Pragya to give her the recipe. Pragya knows that Tanu will not move till she does not go away. Mithali stalls Tanu. Pragya moves away so Tanu can go relieved. Tanu walks away as soon as Pragya walks away behind her.

Aliya waits for Tanu desperate and scolds her once she arrives for being late. Pragya follows Tanu to the house where they have kept Munni. Pragya decdies to sneak in through the window. She braeks a vase and Tanu and Aliya check in the balcony as Pragya hides. Pragya hears Aliya talk about her plan and she realises that they know she is actually Pragya. Pragya hears everything as Aliya discusses her plans. Pragya decides to check for Munni in the house. Munni decides to kill herself that the entire drama ends. Aliya stops her in time as she is about to stab herself. Pragya hears Aliya threatening Munni. Aliya asks her to get ready and leaves. Pragya walks in taking Munni by surprise. She calls out her name and Aliya runs back as Pragya hides behind the door. Munni says that she was practicing. Munni closes the door as she and Pragya meet. Munni thanks her stars for this. Munni relates how her accident happened and she was unconscious for a while.