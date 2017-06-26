Kumkum Bhagya 26th June 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Abhi beats up the goon at the temple while Tanu awaits Abhigya’s death

Kumkum Bhagya starts with Abhi (Shabbir Ahluwalia) and Pragya (Sriti Jha) taking pheras and the goon shows this to Tanu (Leena Jumani) on phone. Tanu loses it and now burns the photos and takes vow to destroy everyone’s happiness if she is not happy. Purab(Vin Rana) is still desperately searching for Abhigya and sees a goon running, they catch him and from him get the information about the mandir. They soon leave for the temple. Tanu sees Abhi filling kumkum on Pragya’s forehead and cries. She shows it to Aliya(Shikha Singh). Abhigya complete their pheras and take baba’s ashirwad. Abhi sees the goon taking photos and catches him. He slaps the goon and baba says that he is one of the goons. Abhi says the others might be coming. They plan to go away from there. Purab is happy that Abhigya is getting married and feels lucky to be a part of the love story. Sarla Ma(Supriya Shukla) calls him to say that she is getting very good vibes from morning. Purab tells her he is going to meet them both and will soon call her to inform about the rest. (Also Read: Abhigya get married, Nikhil on their trail)

Everybody at home get very excited about this. The goon whom they had caught runs away from the police as he gets chance. Purab and the police wonder what to do. Abhi ties the goon up and baba asks them to run from there. Abhi hesitates and says he will face the goons himself but baba convinces them to leave saying he has Pragya’s responsibility and has to fulfill it. Abhi and Pragya worry about Baba but then leave from the temple. Aliya tries to calm a crazy Tanu but Tanu refuses to listen. Tanu says she cannot handle the deception of Abhi and the pain Pragya gave her. Tanu tells Aliya that she has already given orders to Nikhil so that he kills Abhi and Pragya. Aliya is shocked as Tanu tells her that her brother has to die.