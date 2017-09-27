Kumkum Bhagya 26th September 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: A Killer watches the family unknown to all, Pragya is in a fix about how to control Aliya

Kumkum Bhagya starts with the family enjoying together with dance and music as Dadi is overwhelmed at all this happiness. Dadi tells Pragya(Sriti Jha) and Disha(Ruchi Savarn) that it is now their responsibility to keep the happiness of the family intact. She also asks them to give her a little one to play with soon enough and says that whoever is the first to that will be her favourite. Disha says that Pragya is and always will the favourite one and the best one too as she has done so much for the happiness of this family she adds that she would strive to become like her. Pragya asks Disha to keep everyone happy always. Aliya is busy getting out poison and Tanu misunderstands that she is planning to kill herself and tries to stop her but Aliya reveals her plan of killing Disha. Tanu supports her evil intentions. As the family is spending some fun time there is someone watching all of them from outside the window as he marks a cut on the glass of the window.(Also Read: Pragya plays smart and calms down a raging Aliya while Abhi cannot stay away from Pragya)

Abhi(Shabbir Ahluwalia) tells Purab(Vin Rana) that all this happiness is becuase he agreed to come home and also the credit goes to Pragya too. He tells Purab that he has always wanted Purab to stay with him. Purab asks Abhi to tell him about the attack on him but Abhi refuses to spoil the mood and takes Purab to his room. He shows him the decor and says all this was done by Pragya and that he should rather concentrate on this. Dadi and Dasi are walking up as they meet Disha and Dadi chances to tell Disha about the attack on Abhi and Disha is shocked as she had thought that Pragya had made that up to get them here. Pragya reaches Aliya’s room and Tanu tells her about Aliya’s plan and that she is going to mix poison in a drink and make Disha drink it. Pragya is shocked as she feels helpless as Aliya goes to get her plan into action. Pragya follows Aliya with the intention to stop her but is inerrupted by Disha who asks her about the attack and Pragya tells her that she would tell her everything later. Disha hugs her saying she considers Pragya her sister and so she should hide anything from her. Pragya promises in her heart that she has a bond with this girl and she will not let anything happen to her. Pragya sees Aliya dropping some of the poison in a drink and notices that she is tensed. Pragya decides to use Alya’s fear against her.