Kumkum Bhagya 27th December 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Simonicka pledges to avenge her dead husband

Kumkum Bhagya starts with Disha revealing the truth to Dadi as the family stands astound at all the happenings. Pragya (Sriti Jha) reaches back at the moment and she takes Purab and Abhi(Shabbir Ahluwalia) aside for applying medicine on them. Dadi asks them who asked them to go to Sangram alone without informing the police. Abhi thinks that this is the best opportunity to trap Pragya and he blames her for all this. He tells Dadi that it was all Pragya’s idea and she wanted to save Purab. Aliya runs in to add some fuel to the fire. She says that Munni does this always and she does not think before she puts everybody in danger. She says taht it is Munni who puts Abhi in danger everytime. She also blames the family for loving Munni so much. Abhi starts screaming with pain and says that it was Pragya who kept fighting and they just wanted to return. Abhi asks Dadi to scold Pragya. Dadi calls Pragya to her as they all expect Pragya to get scolded. Dadi though shocks them by praising her for her prudence and also blesses her. She says that she saved Abhi and Purab today and Dadi will remain indebted to her for ever.(Also Read: Pragya tells Tanu she was with Abhi on a honeymoon trip)

Dadi says that she knows that only Pragya would have done this for the family and also Dadi would have blessed only Pragya this way. Pragya puts medicine on Abhi’s wound and he screams. He says that he knows she is doing this on purpose. Theys atrt bickering as Dadi says that Pragya will apply medicine to Abhi. Purab and Disha laugh at Abhi as he pulls their leg and asks them to go to their room and apply medicine to each other as they are newly weds. Tanu sits crying as Aliya walks in desperate and screams at the family for supporting Munni so much. Pragya makes coffee for Abhi and she gets Simonicka’s call. Simonicka tries to find out what went wrong and Pragya tells her the entire story. Simonicka thinks that no Sangram can kill Abhi as it is her who will do this. She thinks of her dieing husband -Dushyant who asked her to kill Abhi and avenge his death. She talks to her husband’s photo, she says that she is sorry she could not save him. She also says that she also feels it is punishment to see Abhi alive. She pledges to kill Abhi soon enough.