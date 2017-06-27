Kumkum Bhagya 27th June 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Abhi and Pragya fight over who dies first

Kumkum Bhagya starts with Pragya (Sriti Jha) and Abhi(Shabbir Ahluwalia) running from the temple and they catch another one of the goons and make him unconscious. Purab(Vina Rana) hears a gunshot and gets worried about the safety of Abhi and Pragya. The goons find this unconsciousness one around in the jungle and realise that Abhigya must be around. They start searching and the leader decides to avenge all his hardwork once he catches them both. Abhigya reach a house and Pragya locks themselves in, while Abhi is busy checking the bed. He takes Pragya in his arms and gets all romantic while Pragya reminds him about the dangerous situation they are in. Abhi is in no mood to listen to her and stops her from ruining his mood. This is when they hear a sound outside and realise the goons are here. Abhi and Pragya hide and Abhi tries to distract the goons by making weird animal sounds but the commander of the goons is not be fooled and tries to break the door down. Abhi makes Pragya hide and faces the goons. The goons tie him up and tell him that they both have really created so many problems for them and from past three days they have been in the jungle searching for them. The commander tells Abhi that he will not tell their family that they got married before they died as then the family would be confused about whether to celebrate death anniversary or wedding anniversary so they would just kill them and bury them. He also says he would plant a tree on their bodies so they get the blessings of the lovers who come and sit under the tree one day.(Also Read: Abhi beats up the goon at the temple while Tanu awaits Abhigya’s death)

The goons happily make fun of Abhi and as the commander is ready to get to work he notices the hiding Pragya. He calls her out and gets the both outside after tying them up. Purab reaches Baba and asks him about Abhi and Pragya, Baba and the temple girl direct Purab to the house. Abhi and Pragya fight over who dies first. The goons get irritated over this and decide to kill them both together. Abhi tells Pragya to do as he says and run when he signals.