Kumkum Bhagya 27th November 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Simonicka plans to join hands with Tanu and Aliya

Kumkum Bhagya starts with Simonicka worrying over her plan backfiring. She thinks that if Pragya(Sriti Jha) starts doubting her now that Pragya knows that someone inside the house is behind all of this, then her entire planning will go haywire. She decides to plan something big to end Abhi’s(Shabbir Ahluwalia) life before anything of that sort happens. Aliya and Tanu end up fighting as Aliya accuses Tanu of trying to kill her by passing current in the water. Tanu in her anger accepts this and says that she was very angry at Aliya. Abhi is happily waiting for Pragya, as she walks in he tells her that her plan did not work and he actually did take bath. Pragya is shocked as she asks him if nothing happened and he did not feel anything in the water. Abhi though is not listening to her and accuses her of hiding his clothes and also trying to take revenge from him. Pragya plays along and pulls his leg as she gets the electrician’s call.

Pragya takes the electrician to the meter room. The electrician tells her that someone did this on purpose. He says that thsi cannot happen accidentally. Pragya then wonders who can do it. Simonicka is keeping her watch on Pragya when she asks the electrician to get her someone who can install CCTV cameras in the house. Simonicka is now tensed as she wonders how to solve this problem with Pragya making things difficult for her. Abhi searches around for Pragya and Tanu gets irritated. She talks to Aliya about it and says that they need to do something so as to get Abhi away from Munni. Aliya gives her a plan. Simonicka sneakily hears this conversation and is happy that there are few more enemies Pragya has in the house. She decides to make friends with them but suddenly she drops something and Tanu walks out to find her. Tanu threatens to throw her out of the house for eavesdropping.