Kumkum Bhagya 28 June 2017, Written Update Of Full Episode: Abhi and Pragya escape but in a car without brakes

Commando asks Pragya (Sriti Jha) and Abhi (Shabbir Ahluwalia) to get ready to die. Abhi throws some dust in his eyes with his legs. Commando gets angry. Just before he could press the trigger, police starts firing on them. Commando asks his goons to hide. Inspector asks them to surrender. Abhi sees Purab and calls him. He asks him where was he and why didn’t he come to their rescue before. Purab tells him that he has been searching them since 3 days. He says he is happy to see them together. Abhi and Pragya asks if everyone is fine back home. Commando kills a police constable. Inspector gets shocked. Commando asks Inspector to run away else he will kill him too.

Inspector asks him to surrender else he will have to kill him encounter. He informs him that police force will come here in some time. Commando says he is a contract killer and he always completes his contracts. He kills another constable. Purab makes a failed attempt of shooting Commando. He acts to be injured and lies down. As soon as Purab goes near him, Commando attacks him. Purab fights him back and asks Abhi and Pragya to run. Abhi tells Purab they won’t go anywhere without him. Purab asks them to run and assures them that he will be safe as he has a gun with him. Commando asks him to return his gun. Commando kicks him on his hand.

Raghuveer gets worried thinking about Abhi and Pragya. Commando beats Purab. Police comes and rescues him. Abhi and Pragya see car on the road and ask for lift. Damru asks Abhi to come with them. Abhi gets down of the car. Damru tells them that they haven’t eaten anything since three days. Abhi slaps him and sits in the car with Pragya. Pragya asks if Purab and Raghuveer ji would be fine. He says Purab will be fine and promises her that they will go and meet Raghuveer ji after a month.

Damru comes and informs Commando that Abhi and Pragya have escaped in their car. He tells him that they won’t be able to go far as the diesel is leaking from their car. Commando says it’s not diesel that’s leaking but the brake oil. He gets happy to realize that their car brakes are failed. He shares the good news with Nikhil and asks him to keep the money ready.

Purab gains consciousness and asks Inspector to save Abhi and Pragya. Raghuveer consoles himself that nothing will happen to Pragya and Abhi. Pragya gets reminded of the day when Abhi called her before his accident and gets scared. Abhi tells her that they are on the main road and asks her to say something.