Kumkum Bhagya 28th December 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Abhi starts getting hints that this is actually Pragya while Purab confesses love

Kumkum Bhagya starts with Abhi (Shabbir Ahluwalia) thinking of Pragya(Sriti Jha) as he thinks how he is not getting Munni at all. He thinks that he always thought that Munni was here for some selfish motive but she has never done anything selfish but on the contrary she has done things that only his fuggi could have done. Pragya walks in and begins to fall with the cofefee as Abhi holds her and Pragay is impressed that he saved her from falling. Abhi says that he saved the coffee. Pragya gets angry as she says that he saved the coffee and has no value of for someone who made it. She sits down making it when Abhi remembers the time he shared with Pragya and thinks of how he compared her to coffee. Later Abhi tastes the coffee and is surprised that how can two people make exact same coffee. He thinks that how this can be that Oragya and Munni are the same and Pragya is doing this for some reason and he decides to find out about it. Pragya too thinks that how she cannot stay away from Abhi and wants to tell him everything.

Purab is pestered by Aliya who asks him to forget Disha and return to her. Purab gets very angry and walks away as he bumps into Pragya and tells her about this and how he wants Aliya to move on in life. Pragya asks him if he has been able to do that. She makes him understand that he is now Disha’s and only she has right on him and he should move on with loving her and forget Bulbul. Abhi cannot sleep as he is confused thinking that the person with him maybe Pragya. He misses her and imagines her . Purab returns to his room and sees Disha and actualy feels for her and tells her that he has actually realised the love she has for him. He tells her that he will love her from now on and also confesses his love for her. They come close to each other . Pragya walks into her room and sees Abhi faking sleep as he gets up and stares at her again. He thinks that even Munni is sleeping like his Pragay and now his doubts becoming stronger. Pragya opens her eyes and sees him sataring and again he falls off and fakes sleep.