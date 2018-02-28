Kumkum Bhagya 28th February 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Sangram enters Mehra mansion as the new cook

Kumkum Bhagya starts with Simonika convincing the family that she has caught the real culprit and it is revealed that one of the servants had chanced upon the knife quite oblivious to the fire and Simonika had caught the man and thrust it upon him to have caused the fire. Pragya(Sriti Jha) wants to trust the man and asks him again but before he can explain the police take him away. Purab joins the police and Abhi(Shabbir Ahluwalia) assures Pragya that they would do the job and Pragya should not worry. Pragya though is not still convinced and shares with Disha that she wonders why the man did what he did and also who made him do this. Simonika hears this and thinks that the two detectives are still at work.

Pragya and Disha worry about hiring a new cook. Simonika takes it as a chance to throw in Sangram and tells Pragya she knows an agency where they have cooks for hire. Pragya asks her to verify the person well before she gets the cook. Simonika is happy that she can get Sangram in too. Purab sits with the police as the cook cries his heart out. Purab wonders if the cook is really innocent. Later Dadi and Dasi spent some time with Disha as they pull her leg and also wish that the four of them remain happy always. Next day Sangram gets ready as a south indian cook. He remembers being bashed by Abhi and vows to take revenge for everything.

Abhi spreads the entire room as he wants to irritate Pragya. Pragya is quite angry to see her room spread as she screams out to him. He hides away as she angrily starts collecting the clothes. Pragya sees Abhi standing hidden and decides to trouble him. She throws the things more and says that she will not keep anything back. Abhi wondwers why it is not happening as he thought. Abhi walks out finally and asks Pragya why his clothes are around. They have a romantic moment as Abhi takes her into his arms again. Disha barges in and they become awkward. Later Disha tells Pragya that the cook is here. Abhi though is in no mood to let go of Pragya right then. Disha meets Sangram first and says she has some questions for the cook. Purab walks in right then.