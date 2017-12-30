Kumkum Bhagya 29th December 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Abhi confirms Pragya’s identity as Purab and Disha get intimate

Kumkum Bhagya starts with Purab and Disha consummating their marriage. Next morning Simonicka walks in and bumps into an irritated Tanu who is busy screaming for her coffee. Tanu asks Simonicka to be in her limits as Simonicka threaten Tanu to stay out of her way. Later Simonicka thinks that she would have punished Tanu if her real target wasn’t Abhi. She decides to concentrate on Abhi(Shabbir Ahluwalia) as of now. She thinks of ways to remove Pragya(Sriti Jha) from her way and then get rid of Abhi as Pragya is always the wall for Abhi. Simonicka sees a photo of Abhi and breaks it. Abhi wakes up with a dream of Pragya kissing him. He gets up and then sees her sleeping. He thinks about how she looks exactly like Pragya while she sleeps. He decides to kiss and check if he gets the same feelings. As he comes near her she wakes up and he falls away. He acts like he is hurt but she cares for him and his doubts gets stronger. He decides to check on further. He tries to make her fall and she knows it is his trick ass he fights with him. He thinks of her fighting and thinks that she fights like his fuggi too.(Also Read: Abhi starts getting hints that this is actually Pragya while Purab confesses love)

Later he is happy as he keeps thinking that finally he is on the right track as bnow he is almost sure that this is actually his Pragya and no one else. He asks Pragya to select his clothes and she goes about it fighting with him further. He thinks of the way in which Pragya made him wear his lucky jacket for anything crucial he did. Abhi remembers the time he had said that Pragya and the jacket are both lucky for him and they romanced. He now tells Pragya that this meeting is real important and he wants it to be successful. She then exactly selects his lucky jacket for him and he is now sure that she is actually his Pragya. Dadi calls her exactly then and she walks away asking him to get dressed and also adding that she knows she is his lady luck but she cannot accompany him today as she has so much work at home. Abhi is now happy that he has his Fuggi. He thinks how she kept telling him that she was his Pragya but he listened to everyone but her.