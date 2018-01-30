Kumkum Bhagya 29th January 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Pragya manages to track down Munni’s kids

Kumkum Bhagya starts with Pragya(Sriti Jha) shocked as she comes to know that Munni faced an accident. Pragya is further taken aback that Munni is going to be replanted in the house. Munni refuses to harm Pragya and Abhi(Shabbir Ahluwalia) she says that she will tell Aliya that she will not work for them anymore. Pragya says that they should find some way to get Chutka Chutki away so that they can end this game. Pragya has a plan and asks Munni to act accordingly. Pragya gives Munni a phone and asks her to call whenever she needs her. Abhi and Dadi with Dasi and Purab-Disha are laughing and enjoying when Dadi makes an announcement. Dadi says that she is making her will and Abhi is shocked. Dadi lies that she just wants to do like her heart says. She says that she has made Pragya the nominee. She says that she knows this is Pragya herself. Abhi is happy as he says that he has no issues. Ddai is sure that even Abhi thinks that this is Pragya herself. Pragya hides as Aliya and Tanu walk in shouting a munni for not changing. Munni says that she does not believe that her children are with them. Munni asks them to make her meet her kids soon.

Aliya and Tanu manhandle Munni as they plan burning her with a knife. Munni screams as Pragya almost comes out to save her. Tanu convinces Aliya to relent and says that they will get her kids video call with her kids. Tanu calls Raj Bhaiyya.Pragya is shocked to know that even Raj is involved. They come to know that Tanu and Aliya are not aware of where the kids are. Tanu gets the address from Raj and goes to the place. Munni finds a chance to help Pragya leave the place behind Tanu. Abhi tries calling Pragya for his file and she does not take his calls leaving him cionfused about her. He thinks that he knows she is doing all this for him but he does not find any use of these sacrifices when they have to be away like this. Pragya sees Tanu slowing down and she knows that Tanu is doubting her auto. Tanu actually feels scared like someone is following her. Later she sees a burqa clad woman near the same woman and she is relived that no one is there. Tanu reaches the place and a goon stops her. Tanu calls Raj and hands the phone to the goon. Raj asks the goon to let Tanu meet the kids. Tanu walks in as Pragya watches her outside the orphanage.