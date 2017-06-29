Kumkum Bhagya 29th June 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Pragya and Abhi have a car crash

Kumkum Bhagya starts with Pragya (Sriti Jha) and Abhi (Shabbir Ahluwalia) in the car as Abhi realises that the breaks are not working. Pragya is already worried as she sees all the past flash before her and she asks Abhi to stop the car at once. Abhi becomes worried and tells Pragya that he is getting flashes of memory and he asks her to jump out of the car. Pragya now realises that Abhi is getting his memory back and feels worried about how it might effect him. She asks him to stop thinking about anything and just concentrate on talking to her. Sarla(Supriya Shukla) is worried and keeps trying to reach Purab (Vin Rana) as Mitali(Swati Anand) sneaks to listen to them. Janaki ma takes the phone and speaks to Purab, Purab is on phone when he sees one of the goons and Sarla takes the phone from Janaki. Purab talks to the goon who tells them that the car they both fled in has no brakes and they must have already died. Sarla stands listening to this and is shocked. (Also Read: Abhi and Pragya escape but in a car without brakes)

Pragya tries to distract Abhi as he now remembers that this happened to him before, he tells her has met with such an accident before and that time he was talking to someone on phone. He also tells her it is late now and he got so late in bringing Pragya into his life and now it is there last day. Pragya tries to distract him by asking him to remember all the moments they spent together. Abhi sees all his moments he shared with Pragya as they both drive into a valley and their car crashes. The goons come that way and the commander asks his goons to get the bodies up so they can make sure they are actually dead. Dadi calls Purab reminding him of his promise to get Abhigya back safe. Purab says he is sorry he could not save them as the brakes of the car they fled in have failed. Purab thinks of why this always happens to them whenever they become one something stops them from living with each other. Dadi and the family is shattered with the news. Mitali hears everything. Mitali runs to inform Tanu (Leena Jumani) and Aliya(Shikha Singh). Tanu is happy and asks Mitali if it is true. She calls up Nikhil to confirm and Aliya takes the phone from her and screams at Nikhil telling she would kill him. Tanu tries to snatch the phone and Aliya slaps her across her face.

Precap: Pragya is pulling a cart with Abhi on it as she approaches a house.